ADVERTISEMENT

Police launch probe into charge that Suresh Gopi misused ambulance during Pooram

Published - October 14, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Thrissur

Complaint by CPI leader says the ambulance meant for medical emergencies was used for non-medical purpose

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrissur City police have launched a preliminary inquiry into allegations that Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum Suresh Gopi had misused an ambulance during the Thrissur Pooram in April this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police initiated the inquiry against Mr. Gopi based on a complaint lodged by a local leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI), according to police sources.

The preliminary inquiry is meant to determine whether there is sufficient merit to register an FIR regarding the incident, which occurred just before the Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint had been forwarded to the Thrissur City Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for a preliminary inquiry, the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The complainant claimed that Mr. Gopi had arrived at the Pooram grounds in a Seva Bharati ambulance after the Thiruvambady faction temporarily paused the celebrations. The petitioner alleged that the ambulance, meant for medical emergencies, was used for non-medical purpose. Additionally, the complaint states that Mr. Gopi was transported to a restricted area where other vehicles were prohibited.

Temporary disruption of Pooram celebrations, allegedly following police interventions, had caused a huge controversy. The State government has ordered an investigation into the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US