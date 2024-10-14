Police launch probe into charge that Suresh Gopi misused ambulance during Pooram

The Thrissur City police have launched a preliminary inquiry into allegations that Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum Suresh Gopi had misused an ambulance during the Thrissur Pooram in April this year.

The police initiated the inquiry against Mr. Gopi based on a complaint lodged by a local leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI), according to police sources.

The preliminary inquiry is meant to determine whether there is sufficient merit to register an FIR regarding the incident, which occurred just before the Lok Sabha elections.

The complaint had been forwarded to the Thrissur City Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for a preliminary inquiry, the sources said.

The complainant claimed that Mr. Gopi had arrived at the Pooram grounds in a Seva Bharati ambulance after the Thiruvambady faction temporarily paused the celebrations. The petitioner alleged that the ambulance, meant for medical emergencies, was used for non-medical purpose. Additionally, the complaint states that Mr. Gopi was transported to a restricted area where other vehicles were prohibited.

Temporary disruption of Pooram celebrations, allegedly following police interventions, had caused a huge controversy. The State government has ordered an investigation into the matter.