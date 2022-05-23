Police launch preliminary probe into provocative sloganeering

The police have launched a preliminary probe into a purported video in which a boy could be heard raising ‘provocative’ slogans reportedly during a march organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI) here last week.

The video shows a boy, sitting on the shoulder of a man, chanting incendiary slogans apparently targetting other religions. In the video, people around the kid could also be heard repeating the slogans. The video has gone viral.

"We have launched a preliminary investigation into the video. But no case has been registered yet," N.R. Jayaraj, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Alappuzha, said here on Monday.

The investigation is being carried out by the Alappuzha South police. The provocative sloganeering has drawn widespread condemnation.

The PFI conducted a massive rally on the Alappuzha beach as part of its 'Save the Republic' campaign on May 21. Earlier in the morning, workers of the Bajrang Dal took out a motorcycle 'Shaurya' rally in Alappuzha town against terrorism. Following the rallies, the police had registered cases against Bajarang Dal and PFI workers for obstructing public way/line of navigation.

The two rallies and sloganeering come five months after the murders of leaders of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Bharatiya Janata Party—with communal overtones—rocked the district. SDPI State secretary K.S. Shan died after he was attacked by assailants in Mannancherry on December 18. Less than 12 hours after the murder of the SDPI leader, a gang hacked to death BJP's OBC Morcha State secretary Ranjith Sreenivas in his house at Vellakinar in Alappuzha municipality the next morning.

The police have arrested several Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and PFI/SDPI activists in connection with the murders.