Police launch lane traffic implementation drive

December 15, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The police in the district have launched a special drive to enforce lane traffic rules strictly along the National Highway 544. A special awareness campaign is on along the 64-km stretch of the National Highway between Walayar and Vadakkanchery.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Crime Branch DySP P. Sasikumar, who is spearheading the campaign in association with the Motor Vehicles department, said that the lane traffic awareness was taken up as it had become a major matter of concern on the National Highway, especially after the recent Vadakkanchery accident in which nine people were killed.

“We are not restricting it to the district. The police personnel are giving awareness to motorists, especially drivers of heavy vehicles, about the importance of maintaining lane traffic, along the highway from Walayar to Cherthala,” said Mr. Sasikumar.

Signboards have been erected at different places along the highway in the district, warning truck and heavy vehicle drivers in five languages. “We used Malayalam, English, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada to warn them about the importance of keeping left,” said Mr. Sasikumar.

Apart from the boards, classes were being given to truck drivers coming from other States. Several accidents were reported in recent times owing to the failure of trucks and trailers in maintaining the lane rules.

“Because heavy vehicles violate the lane rules, other vehicles are often forced to overtake them through the left side. It is dangerous. It not only imperils the life of the people, but also sends a wrong message to motorists,” said Mr. Sasikumar.

Police personnel from police stations at Walayar, Kasaba, Alathur and Kuzhalmannam are involved in the awareness drive. Police said they would continue the campaign for a few more weeks.

“Awareness cannot be created overnight. We need time,” said Mr. Sasikumar.