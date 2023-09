September 21, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Police have launched a helpline to enable victims of loan app scams to lodge complaints.

The complainants can contact the police through the WhatsApp number 94979 80900 to share complaints through text messages, video and voice clips, or images. A dedicated system to attend to such complaints has been made operational at the Police Headquarters.

District Police Chiefs have also been entrusted to intensify campaigns against such unauthorised loan apps.