Police launch 24-hour ‘Red Button’ in Thrissur

The Thissur City police in association with the Thrissur Corporation have launched a 24-hour ‘Red Button’ facility in the city. Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen inaugurated the facility here on Friday.

A person may press the red button set up at various places in the city to seek the help of the police. When a person presses the red button, a 360-degree camera in the system will send the photo of the person’s location and surroundings to the police control room.

The person in need can also speak to the police officers at the control room over the hotline phone attached to the red button facility. The control room can convey the message to the patrolling team so that they can reach the spot without any delay.

People may inform the police about crime or criminals without revealing personal details.

The facility would be extended to other parts of the city, said the Minister.