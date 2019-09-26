Police, KSEB spring into action at Maradu

Clearing the ground for the demolition of the four Maradu high-rise apartments, the power authorities will snap the supply lines to the buildings on Thursday.

The Supreme Court had ordered the State government to pull down the structures after they were found have to violated the Coastal Regulation Zone guidelines.

The police also sprung into action by registering First Information Reports against three builders and took steps for freezing their bank accounts.

Police protection

The officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) have decided to seek police protection for disconnecting the power lines on the apprehension that the residents would oppose the move.

The workers of the board had on Wednesday served disconnection notices to the apartment owners. The notices were pasted on the walls of the apartments.

The municipal authorities have also started the estimation of people and structures in 1 km radius of the structures. Primary estimate is that there are around 7,000 structures, including houses, schools and commercial establishments.

The data is generated for addressing the safety concerns as the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, had indicated that the impacts of the demolition could be felt in the 1 km radius of the structures. The Maradu municipality has put on hold the decision to serve notices to petroleum companies and on service provider BSNL. A decision on the two sectors will be taken later.

Cases against builders

Meanwhile, the police have registered cases against the builders of H2O Holy Faith, Alfa Serene, and Jain Coral Cove on complaints from apartment owners.

“We are yet to receive any complaint against the builder of Golden Kayaloram apartment complex [KP Varkey and VS Builders]. The accused have been slapped with IPC Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property),” said Vijay Sakhare, Inspector General of Police and District Police Chief (Kochi City).

He said that more than 50 bank accounts of the builders booked were frozen on Wednesday alone and that further charges will be slapped, if need be, as the investigation progresses. Mr. Sakhare said that the action was in compliance with the apex court order, which also called for action against the builders concerned.

The Maradu police have registered a case against the builders of H2O Holy Faith Apartment besides filing a requisition with the bank concerned for freezing 30 bank accounts.

The Panangad police on Tuesday registered a case against the builder of Jain Coral Cove and followed it up with a case against the builder of Alpha Serene on Wednesday. The police have also sought details from the banks concerned for details of transactions between the builders and apartment owners.