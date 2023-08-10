Police jittery over CBI probe into Tamir’s custodial death

August 10, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The State government’s decision to hand over the probe into Tamir Jifri’s death in police custody to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made the police jittery. The anomalies in the arrest and the subsequent handling of Tamir along with a few others on July 31 appear certain to trouble the District Anti Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) led by District Police Chief Sujith Das S.

The early attempts by the police to trivialise the case and to make it a natural death under the influence of drugs have failed with the post-mortem report suggesting brutal torture in police custody. Although the police had taken Tamir into custody on July 31 afternoon, desperate attempts were being made to make it appear that the arrest took place late at night.

A youth arrested along with Tamir has revealed that they had been beaten up by the police in custody. Tamir, according to him, was particularly targeted and had been taken to police quarters before bringing to the police station at Tanur.

Tamir’s family said here on Thursday that the police would have to answer for his death.

“It’s not a mere custodial death. It’s a perfect custodial murder, showing the brutality of the police. The police are lying about it,” said Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA.

He said handing over the case to the CBI alone would not be sufficient. “Action should be taken against police officers responsible for the murder,” he said.

An all-party action council was formed at Tirurangadi on Thursday demanding retribution for the culprits responsible for Tamir’s death. Mr. Kunhalikutty is one of the patrons of the action council. The organisers said that the council would hold its first meeting at Mamburam on Friday morning.