Police jeep vandalised at Chalakudy; five DYFI activists taken into custody 

December 22, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

The police took five Democratic Youth Federation of India activists into custody in connection with an attack on a police jeep at Chalakudy on Friday evening.

Earlier, CPI(M) leaders rescued a DYFI leader who was taken into custody by the police for vandalising the police jeep.

Dramatic situations occurred during the celebration of victory of the SFI in the union election at the Government ITI (Industrial Training Institute), Chalakudy. The DYFI-CPI(M) activists clashed with the police while they were taking out a procession to celebrate the victory.

It is reported that the police earlier had asked to remove the festoons and banners of various unions placed before the ITI on Thursday following a clash between student unions. This is allegedly the provocation of the SFI/DYFI activists.

Activists led by the DYFI district committee member Nidhin climbed upon the police jeep and smashed its glass. The incident put the police in a tight spot as the video went viral in visual and social media.

When the police took Nidhin into custody, the CPI(M) leaders rescued him from the police in an autorickshaw.