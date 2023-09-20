ADVERTISEMENT

Police jeep catches fire at Vellayambalam

September 20, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police vehicle that was damaged in a fire in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPL

A moving police jeep caught fire near the Vellayambalam traffic signal in the city on Wednesday evening. The Mahindra jeep belonging to the Special Branch Deputy Commandant was gutted. The fire is suspected to be triggered by leakage of AC gas in the vehicle as per preliminary assessment. No one was injured.

According to the Museum police, only the driver was inside the vehicle when it caught fire. The fire was spotted near the bonnet of the vehicle as it was taking a turn from the Museum road towards Kowdiar. The driver stopped the vehicle and moved away while the fire quickly engulfed the vehicle. The Fire and Rescue Services team from the Thiruvananthapuram unit, led by Grade Assistant Station Officer S. Jayakumar, doused the fire.

