HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Police jeep catches fire at Vellayambalam

September 20, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The police vehicle that was damaged in a fire in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The police vehicle that was damaged in a fire in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPL

A moving police jeep caught fire near the Vellayambalam traffic signal in the city on Wednesday evening. The Mahindra jeep belonging to the Special Branch Deputy Commandant was gutted. The fire is suspected to be triggered by leakage of AC gas in the vehicle as per preliminary assessment. No one was injured.

According to the Museum police, only the driver was inside the vehicle when it caught fire. The fire was spotted near the bonnet of the vehicle as it was taking a turn from the Museum road towards Kowdiar. The driver stopped the vehicle and moved away while the fire quickly engulfed the vehicle. The Fire and Rescue Services team from the Thiruvananthapuram unit, led by Grade Assistant Station Officer S. Jayakumar, doused the fire.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.