Lathi-charge on activists: Police issue notices to members of CM’s security detail

January 24, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha South police have issued notices to two members of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s security detail asking them to appear before it for questioning in a case related to the attack on Youth Congress (YC) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists during the Navakerala Sadas programme.

Officials said here on Wednesday that Chief Minister’s gunman Anil Kumar and police officer Sandeep S. had been asked to appear on January 29.

Following a court order, the South police on December 23, 2023 registered a case against the duo who allegedly attacked YC State secretary Ajay Juel Kuriakose and KSU district president Thomas A.D. in a “brutal” manner in Alappuzha on December 15, 2023. The First Information Report against them was registered under Sections 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 294(b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Kuriakose and Mr. Thomas who raised slogans against the government when the Navakerala bus, ferrying the State Cabinet to a venue in the Ambalappuzha Assembly constituency, was passing by General Hospital Junction in Alappuzha sustained injuries to their ligament and head respectively after the security personnel with lathis beat them up.

As per the FIR, after the vehicle carrying the Chief Minister passed by, his gunman wearing civilian clothes got out from an escort vehicle and beat Mr. Kuriakose and Mr. Thomas using a “police baton while uttering abusive words”. Subsequently, Sandeep and three other police officials got out of the vehicle and started beating the duo.

Earlier, Mr. Kuriakose moved the court after local police did not act on a complaint filed by him and Mr. Thomas after the incident. The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court- 1, Alappuzha considering the complaint last month directed the police to register a case and conduct an investigation into the incident.