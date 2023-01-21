ADVERTISEMENT

Police issue guidelines for holding DJ parties

January 21, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Info on people sponsoring DJ parties, music events should be provided to police in advance

The Hindu Bureau

The police have issued guidelines to hotels, restaurants, and bars in the city in connection with organising deejay (DJ) parties.

Information on people sponsoring DJ parties and music programmes in bars and hotels should be provided to the police in advance, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Nagaraju C. has said.

If programmes are being held in open spaces, then permission for using microphone as per laws should be obtained. Organisers should have decibel meters to ensure that mic is being used within the permissible limits.

Details of attendees should be recorded in a register at each event. Managements should maintain copies of identity documents containing name, address, photo ID proof and age proof of each individual.

Police clearance for staff

It is desirable to obtain police clearance certificate for all hotel or bar staff. If they engage in criminal activities in connection with the functioning of the establishment, the management will be responsible for it.

CCTV cameras should be installed at the entrance to the programme venue, parking area, and exit. The back-up to the visuals should be stored for six months.

Drugs, weapons, or other banned substances should not be allowed inside the establishments on any account. There should be a deadline for serving food and drinks, and in case of any violation, legal action will be taken.

Driving under the influence of alcohol is banned. It is desirable that those who have consumed alcohol be dropped off at their destinations in vehicles for their safety on the management’s responsibility, a statement from the City police said.

