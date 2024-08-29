Police investigations against Siddique and Jayasurya tangibly gain impetus

The police investigation into two top Malayalam cinema actors, Siddique and Jayasurya, facing charges of rape and sexual abuse, respectively, tangibly gained impetus on Thursday.

Investigators reportedly sought the service of a woman magistrate to record the sworn statement, in camera, of a young and aspiring artiste who had accused actor Siddique of raping her after luring her to a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram under the pretext of auditioning the woman for an upcoming movie project.

The alleged crime had occurred in 2016 when Mr Siddique was purportedly in the capital to attend the preview of a movie he had starred in.

The “offence” came to light recently after the public release of the 2019 K. Hema Committee report, which documented sexual exploitation and abuse in the Malayalam cinema industry in harrowing detail and also unleashed a politically tempestuous “me too” movement in the State.

Several women went public with their abuse and exploitation at the hands of film industry bigwigs, allegedly, including CPI(M) legislator and actor M. Mukesh.

Mr. Siddique, who was among those caught in the eye of the storm, resigned from his general secretary post in the influential Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after the Museum police accused him of rape, illegal detention and intimidation on Monday.

Mr. Siddique’s hasty exit prompted the dissolution of the AMMA’s executive committee, with actor Mohanlal quitting as president.

A beleaguered Mr. Siddique was the target of a fast unfolding police investigation on Thursday. A police team led by the Assistant Commissioner, Cantonment, visited the State-owned Mascot Hotel, the suspected scene of the crime.

The unit collected visitor logs, staff rooster, guest register, and other records pertaining to the 2016 period. The police also questioned the survivor’s parents and friends and issued summonses to the preview organisers, who underwrote Mr. Siddique’s hotel bill.

The police hoped to build a watertight case by bolstering the survivor’s testimonial with circumstantial and documentary evidence, including witness statements and character sketches of the accused and the complainant.

Mr. Siddique’s legal team was reportedly exploring the possibility of procuring anticipatory bail for the actor. The defence will likely move an anticipatory bail application in the court of the Principal Sessions and District Judge, Thiruvananthapuram.

Case against Jayasurya

The police have also sought General Administration department (GAD) records and entries as part of their investigation into the accusation that actor Jayasurya had outraged the modesty of a fellow actor on sets of a Balachandra Menon movie, De Ingottu Nokkiye, in the government Secretariat in 2008. ‘

The woman, who went public with the accusation, stated that she had told a female colleague on the set about Mr. Jayasurya’s alleged behaviour. The police will likely record the statements of Mr. Menon and other people, including technicians, who worked on the movie set.

