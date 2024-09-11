Police intensify search to nab couple suspected of murdering elderly woman in Alappuzha

The police have intensified search to nab a couple suspected of murdering an elderly woman at Korthussery in Alappuzha.

The body of Subhadra, 73, of Kadavanthra in Kochi, who went missing on August 4, 2024, was recovered from the premises of a rented house on Tuesday. The police suspect that Subhadra was murdered and buried by Mathews, 38, of Kattoor in Alappuzha and Sharmila, 36, of Uduppi in Karnataka who were staying at the house.

Officials said they suspected that the couple had gone into hiding in Karnataka after committing the crime and an intense search was under way to track them.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination of Subhadra’s body was conducted on Wednesday. A preliminary report revealed multiple injuries and broken ribs on the body.

Motive

The Mannancherry police are investigating the case. Though the police have not yet established a clear motive behind the alleged murder, they suspect the couple killed the woman and stole her cash and gold ornaments.

Sources said both Subhadra and Sharmila had known each other for quite some time. The elderly woman had attended the wedding of Mathews and Sharmila a few years ago. She used to visit the couple at Korthussery.

Meanwhile, Mathews’ parents said that their son and daughter-in-law had lived with them only for four months after the marriage. Mathews and Sharmila moved to the rented house following altercations with the parents.

CCTV footage

The police launched an investigation after Subhadra’s son filed a missing person complaint on August 7. Investigators found that Subhadra’s mobile phone was switched off within the Mannancherry police station limits, leading them to the house. CCTV footage examined by the police showed Subhadra with the couple near the house in August. During a search of the premises, the police discovered a recently dug pit. A cadaver dog from the police squad helped trace the body, which was found in a decomposed state.

Investigators also obtained CCTV footage of the couple leaving the house on August 9 and they believe the murder occurred before that date.