Police intensify search for nine missing pilgrims at Sabarimala

January 25, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

As the annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala has drawn to a close, the Pathanamthitta police have intensified their probe to trace the pilgrims who have gone missing from the pilgrimage zone during the season.

Nine individuals, who visited the hill temple between November 15 and December 20, are still unaccounted for after going missing from Nilackal, Pampa, and the Sannidhanam. Among the missing are four individuals from Tamil Nadu, two from Andhra Pradesh, one each from Telangana and Karnataka, and a native of Kozhikode.

To address this issue, the Pampa police have proactively initiated measures to probe the cases related to these disappearances. Taking note of the situation, Pathanamthitta District Police Chief V. Ajith has assigned the Ranni Deputy Police Superintendent to oversee the investigations. Simultaneously, the District Police Chief (DPC) is regularly reviewing the progress of these cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The missing individuals from Tamil Nadu include Raja, 39, from Thiruvallur; Ezhimalai, 57, from Thiruvannamalai; Karunanidhi, 58, from Chennai; and Ayyappan, 24, from Bommayya Palayam. The Kozhikode native identified as missing is 74-year-old Muthoran. The two individuals from Andhra Pradesh are Koribilli Babji, 75, from Visakhapatnam, and Gunda Easwaruda from Srikakulam.

The pilgrim from Telangana is identified as 27-year-old Vinay, while the missing individual from Karnataka is Hanuman Thappa Unakkal, 65, from Dharwad. Taking these disappearances seriously, the authorities are actively working to locate the missing pilgrims.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.