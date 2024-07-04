GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police intensify probe into Mannar murder case

Interrogation of the three arrested begins. Police initiate steps to bring back from Israeal Anil Kumar, the first accused in the alleged murder of his wife, Kala

Published - July 04, 2024 08:11 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police have intensified the probe into the alleged murder of Kala, a woman from Mannar in Alappuzha, 15 years ago.

On Thursday, investigators began a detailed interrogation of the three arrested in the case — Jinu, Soman and Pramod. The police also recorded the statements of relatives and friends of the victim and accused.

According to the FIR registered by the Mannar police, Anil Kumar, former husband of Kala, is the first accused in the case. He is reportedly working in Israel. The police have already initiated steps to bring him back.

Searches conducted

On July 2, the police recovered some materials, including likely human body parts, from a septic tank in the compound of Anil Kumar’s house at Mannar. The materials recovered from the septic tank have been sent for forensic examination for identification. On suspicion that Anil Kumar had shifted the body from the septic tank to another place, the police conducted searches at a few places including a paddy polder in the region on the day.

FIR’s contents

Kala, 27, of Mannar went missing in 2009. According to the FIR and remand report, Anil Kumar with the help of three arrested, all relatives of the former, murdered Kala on the Valiya Perumpuzha bridge in December 2009. They transported her body in a car before burying it at an unidentified location and destroying evidence. Anil Kumar killed her after suspecting her of having a relationship with another person, the FIR said.

The police, a couple of months ago, launched a probe into the woman’s missing case after receiving an anonymous letter at the Ambalappuzha police station stating that Kala was murdered.

