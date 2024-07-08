Police intensify manhunt in Thumba bomb attack case

The City police have intensified the probe into the country bomb attack that injured two people near Kazhakuttam on Sunday.

The Thumba police have attributed the attack to a long-running feud among rival gangs. They also suspect the incident to have been orchestrated by habitual offender Sunil of Menamkulam. The first information report stated that the ambush was in retaliation against a bomb attack that had left Sunil injured two years ago.

The police have recorded the arrest of Kazhakuttam native Shefin who was nabbed a day ago. Efforts have been intensified to nab the others involved in the attack.

