Police intensify hunt for gun-wielding duo

The City police have intensified the manhunt for two persons who allegedly burgled a house and brandished a gun at a police officer before fleeing a day ago.

According to the police, their scooter was found abandoned near the police quarters in PMG junction. Fingerprint experts collected evidence from the vehicle.

The duo was suspected to have fled towards Kazhakuttam along the NH-66 bypass on Monday. However, it remains unknown when they returned towards PMG.

They had initially broken into a house near Attukal where they stole gold and cash amounting to ₹50,000. Later, another attempted burglary in Edapazhanji was foiled by a few local residents. While the police attempted to nab them near Vanchiyoor, they fled after wielding a gun.

The police suspect the scooter to have been rented from an outlet in Kovalam. The perpetrators are suspected to hail from Uttar Pradesh. The police have been examining footage recovered from various surveillance cameras in the city.