Police intensify hunt for gun-wielding duo

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 25, 2022 00:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The City police have intensified the manhunt for two persons who allegedly burgled a house and brandished a gun at a police officer before fleeing a day ago.

According to the police, their scooter was found abandoned near the police quarters in PMG junction. Fingerprint experts collected evidence from the vehicle.

The duo was suspected to have fled towards Kazhakuttam along the NH-66 bypass on Monday. However, it remains unknown when they returned towards PMG.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They had initially broken into a house near Attukal where they stole gold and cash amounting to ₹50,000. Later, another attempted burglary in Edapazhanji was foiled by a few local residents. While the police attempted to nab them near Vanchiyoor, they fled after wielding a gun.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police suspect the scooter to have been rented from an outlet in Kovalam. The perpetrators are suspected to hail from Uttar Pradesh. The police have been examining footage recovered from various surveillance cameras in the city.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app