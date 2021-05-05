Police intensify checking

The City police have intensified enforcement of curbs introduced by the government in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On the first day of the restrictions, the police initiated legal action against 972 people for violating the pandemic norms. While 195 people were booked under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020, as many as 774 others were cumulatively fined Rs. 3.87 lakh for failing to wear masks outdoor. As many as 37,825 were issued strict warning by the police for other violations.

City Police Commissioner and Inspector General Balram Kumar Upadhyay urged the public to cooperate with the restrictions and to leave their homes only for essential activities. Home delivery must be encouraged. While those working in shops must wear double-layered masks, the pandemic protocol must be strictly adhered to. Only parcels and take-away facilities will be permitted in hotels and restaurants.

While motorists must carry self-declaration forms and other documents while travelling, passengers must abide by the COVID-19 norms inside vehicles. (EOM)