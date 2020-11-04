Police intensify anti-Maoist operations

KALPETTA

Karnataka, T.N. police put on alert following exchange of fire in Wayanad

The police have intensified anti-Maoist operations in Wayanad district, a forest tri-junction bordering Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, following an exchange of fire with a Maoist group on the Banasura mountains under the South Wayanad forest division on Tuesday morning.

Velmurugan, a member of Kabanidalam-2 of the of the Western Ghats Special Zone Committee of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist), was killed in the encounter while another person sustained injuries.

“We have alerted our counterparts in the neighbouring districts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” Wayanad District Police Chief G. Poonguzhali said. The police were also directed to check hospitals for persons admitted with gunshot injuries, she said.

Velmurugan was wanted in connection in many cases in Tamil Nadu and the police had registered as many as seven cases against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the district. He was also the first accused in a case registered in Odisha in 2004, in which the youth had looted weapons after attacking a police station, the District Police Chief said.

“The Crime Branch has begun an investigation in connection with the exchange of fire,” Ms. Poonguzhali said, adding that no Maoists were in police custody.

The Thunderbolt commandos intensified combing operations in the forest areas on the Banasura mountains on Wednesday. Combing operations would continue in the coming days, she added.

Meanwhile, the police blocked a group of Congress leaders, including Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee vice president T. Siddique and general secretary K. Praveenkumar, who went to the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, to see the body of Velmurugan. They were instantly removed from the spot.