Police intensifies search for masked man who molested woman at Kakkattil

September 17, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police have intensified search to track down a masked man who allegedly molested a 22-year-old woman on Saturday night. The alleged incident took place at a house at Kakkattil where only two women were staying.

The police said the attacker fled the spot after the woman retaliated. Identification of the suspect would be possible soon as he had sustained bite injuries in his hand during the scuffle, they added.

The attacker entered the house through an open door upstairs. The police have collected CCTV visuals to zero in on the suspect.

