Police intensifies search for masked man who molested woman at Kakkattil

September 17, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have intensified search to track down a masked man who allegedly molested a 22-year-old woman on Saturday night. The alleged incident took place at a house at Kakkattil where only two women were staying.

The police said the attacker fled the spot after the woman retaliated. Identification of the suspect would be possible soon as he had sustained bite injuries in his hand during the scuffle, they added.

The attacker entered the house through an open door upstairs. The police have collected CCTV visuals to zero in on the suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.