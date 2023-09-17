HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Police intensifies search for masked man who molested woman at Kakkattil

September 17, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police have intensified search to track down a masked man who allegedly molested a 22-year-old woman on Saturday night. The alleged incident took place at a house at Kakkattil where only two women were staying.

The police said the attacker fled the spot after the woman retaliated. Identification of the suspect would be possible soon as he had sustained bite injuries in his hand during the scuffle, they added.

The attacker entered the house through an open door upstairs. The police have collected CCTV visuals to zero in on the suspect.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.