Police intensify probe into molestation of students at Kowdiar

December 01, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Police recover CCTV footage from over 40 locations to trace the route taken by the perpetrator; patrolling boosted in the wake of increasing assaults in women

The Hindu Bureau

The City police have intensified the probe into the molestation of a group of students by an unidentified scooter-borne man near Kowdiar a few days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) G. Sparjan Kumar, a specially constituted team has been tasked with the investigation. The Shadow Police have also been made part of the probe.

The incident had taken place late November 26 at Yuvadhara Lane near Pandit Colony when a group of students attending Civil Services coaching classes were returning to their hostel. The assailant who wore a helmet sped away after assaulting them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officer said CCTV footage had been recovered from over 40 locations to trace the route taken by the perpetrator. The probe has also extended to the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police limits. The police have received crucial leads in the case.

Mr. Kumar said the law enforcers had adopted a number of measures in the wake of women coming under assault during late hours. Patrolling had been boosted during the early hours in areas frequented by people for morning walks.

The City police have also intimated the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation of street-lights that need to be repaired.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US