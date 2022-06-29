Police Inspector found dead in Kasaragod

A police Inspector was found dead in his house at Vellarikund on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Abdul Aziz, 48, a native of Vellarikundu and a member of the Kasaragod State Special Branch, was found hanging.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. He is survived by wife Jazeela and two children.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000, and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056