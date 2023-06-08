Police initiate steps to close case against E.P. Jayarajan

June 08, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Valiyathura police have initiated steps to close the case that was registered against Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan and two others for allegedly manhandling two Youth Congress workers on board a flight a year ago.

The investigation team informed the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-11 in its report that the case was false and lacked evidence. The police also issued notices to the complainants Farzeen Majeed and Naveen Kumar directing them to approach the court within a week if they had any objections to the move.

The alleged assault had taken place when the Youth Congress workers had protested against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the UAE diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case aboard an Indigo flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on June 13, 2022. Mr. Vijayan’s security officer Anil Kumar and personal assistant V.M. Suneesh had also been named co-accused in the case.

The police had registered the case after being issued directions by the court. Mr. Jayarajan and the others had been booked for charges including those relating to murder attempt and criminal conspiracy.