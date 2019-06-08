Police inaction in Kannur alleged

The district Congress leadership has decided to launch an agitation against what it calls the failure of the district administration and the police to ensure fairness and justice in administration and law and order in the district.

A party leadership meeting, chaired by District Congress Committee president Satheeshan Pacheni here on Saturday, noted that the district administration and the police were showing serious negligence as a result of their ‘inaction and indolence.’ On June 12, a protest gathering of party workers would be held at Pilathara at 4 p.m. to protest against the police’s failure to effectively probe the incidents of bomb attacks after the repolling at Pilathara on the houses of Congress booth agent V.T.V. Padmanabhan and K.J. Shalat, who had questioned bogus voting. No one was arrested in connection with the incidents, the meeting noted.

On June 13, Mr. Pacheni would stage a day’s fast at Thalassery in protest against the police not arresting Thalassery MLA, A.N. Shamseer whose alleged involvement, it said, in the attack on Communist Party of India (Marxist) dissident and Independent candidate at the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency C.O.T. Nazeer was in the latter’s statement.

The party said that despite the complaint lodged in writing against bogus voting the District Electoral Officer had taken no action. The party would organise a dharna in front of the Collectorate here from 10 a.m. on June 28 to protest against this.