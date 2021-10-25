Police in the dark over missing CPI(M) man

ALAPPUZHA

25 October 2021 23:10 IST

Sajeevan, 56, has been missing from Thottappally since September 29

The police investigation to trace K. Sajeevan, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] branch committee member from Thottappally, who went missing under mysterious circumstances almost a month ago, has failed to make any breakthrough so far.

The investigation in the case is being carried out by a 10-member team led by Ambalappuzha circle inspector Dhwijesh S. The investigators have so far questioned several people including some CPI (M) local leaders.

“The investigation is on, but we are yet to get any concrete lead in the case,” Mr. Dhwijesh said.

Earlier, Sajeevan’s family had filed a missing complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the local police.

Scientific probe

H. Salam, MLA, has written to the Chief Minister and State Police Chief Anil Kant urging to conduct a scientific investigation to find him.

Sajeevan, a fisherman, was last seen at Thottappally around noon on September 29. According to his family members, he went to sea for fishing at 5 a.m. and returned to the Thottappally harbour at 11 a.m.

Later, people saw him alighting from an autorickshaw at Thottappally around noon, before he went missing.

A member of the CPI (M) Poothoppu branch committee, Sajeevan was to attend the branch committee conference of the party as a delegate on September 30.

According to members of the Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi, which is on a protest path against the mineral sand-mining at Thottappally, Sajeevan had actively participated in the agitations defying the party diktat.

The samithi has already demanded the man-missing case be handed over to the Crime Branch.

“The ongoing police investigation is a farce. We have decided to form an action council and intensify protest demanding a proper probe in the case,” said S. Suresh Kumar, chairman of the samithi.