Police in search of Jolly’s friend

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the district Crime Branch is on the lookout for a woman who was reportedly friends with Jolly Shaju, the prime suspect in the Koodathayi serial murder case. The woman, who was reportedly running a tailoring shop near the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C), went absconding after Jolly was arrested in connection with the case.

Crime Branch sources said the woman could have helped Jolly with her mysterious business activities on the NIT-C campus. The SIT had found in Jolly’s mobile phone photos of her with the other woman on the campus.

Though Jolly was quizzed for long about her friendship with the woman and the suspected deals, she was not very cooperative. Crime Branch sources said they were in touch with the family of the absconding woman to track her at the earliest.

Tahsildar’s statement

The statements of two other women, including a tahsildar who was close to Jolly, had been recorded by the squad. The internal investigation report against the tahsildar, suspected of forging some land documents for Jolly, would be submitted to the Revenue Minister soon.

DNA sample collected

On Thursday, the forensic team collected the DNA samples of Rojo Thomas, the main complainant, and his sister Renji for conducting family relationship analysis with the victims in the Koodathayi murder case. Their mother, father, and brother were the first three victims of the series.

As part of taking Jolly to other locations to collect evidence, the police conducted her medical check-up at the Koyilandy government hospital.