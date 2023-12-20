GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police have become a shame on Kerala, says Palakkad DCC president

December 20, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
The police blockading Congress workers during a march to the North police station in Palakkad on Wednesday.

The police blockading Congress workers during a march to the North police station in Palakkad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH KK

District Congress Committee (DCC) president A. Thankappan has said that the police force that supports the excesses and attacks of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) was a shame on the State.

Inaugurating a march taken out by the Congress to the North police station here on Wednesday, Mr. Thankappan said that the policing in the State was a failure and that political slaves were leading the police force.

Party’s Palakkad block committee president C.V. Satheesh presided over the march. Local leaders P.K. Priyakumaran, P. Balagopal, P.V.K. Kumari, Rajesh G., Sivarajan P.H., Mustafa, Sindhu Radhakrishnan, K. Bhavadas, and Boban Mattumantha spoke.

Marches were taken out to 27 other police stations in the district in protest against the police excesses on Congress and Youth Congress workers.

Former Youth Congress State secretary C.C. Sunil inaugurated the march taken out to Nenmara police station. Congress block president Vinod Chakrayi presided.

DCC general secretary V. Ramachandran inaugurated the march taken out to Mangalam Dam police station. Congress’s Vandazhi block president K.M. Saseendran presided.

