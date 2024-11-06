 />
Police give actor Nivin Pauly clean chit in rape case

Updated - November 06, 2024 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Nivin Pauly during a press meet in Kochi on September 3, 2024.

Actor Nivin Pauly during a press meet in Kochi on September 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The police team, which probed a rape allegation against actor Nevin Pauly, is understood to have given a report absolving the actor from the offence.

The investigating officer is understood to have filed a report in a trial court here stating that the actor was not present at the venue of the alleged incident. The police had arraigned the actor as the 6th accused in the case.

A woman had complained that the actor and five others had sexually exploited her by offering her roles in movies. The woman had come out with the complaint stating that she was raped on December 14 and 15, 2023. She had also alleged that the accused had recorded the rape on a mobile phone and threatened to release it to the public domain.

The actor denied the allegations at a press conference held a few hours after the woman raised them.

Published - November 06, 2024 08:13 pm IST

