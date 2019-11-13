Police get custody of Alan Suhaib

The Kozhikode Sessions Court on Wednesday granted the request of the prosecution for the custodial interrogation of CPI(M) worker Alan Suhaib who had been booked for Maoist links a fortnight ago.

The 20-year-old student, whose connection with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) was prima facie revealed, will be in police custody till 11 a.m. on November 15. Meanwhile, Sessions judge M.R. Anitha will consider the petition of the police for securing the custody of the second suspect Thaha Fasal on Thursday after getting a report from the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) on his health condition. He was to be produced along with Alan in the court on Wednesday.

In hospital

The police said Thaha, 24, was undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Government General Hospital for minor illness and was taken to the MCH for medical check-up in the afternoon. He would be produced before the court on Thursday. The duo, students of Kannur University, were taken into custody from Kozhikode on November 1 and their bail pleas were rejected.

The police had requested for their custody for questioning for five days. Both of them had filed bail applications before the Kerala High Court and this would be considered on Thursday. However, investigators claimed they had gathered enough material evidence, including documents and electronic devices, to prove that the youths had close links with the banned outfit.