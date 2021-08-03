Kerala

Police get 4-day custody of Muttil tree-felling case accused

The police were on Tuesday given four-day custody of the three brothers arrested in connection with the rosewood tree-felling case at Muttil.

The police had sought five-day custody of the accused, Roji Augustine of Moonganiyil at Vazhavatta in the district and his brothers, Jose Kutty Augustine and Anto Augustine. But, the Sulthan Bathery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court granted custody of four days.

When the police mentioned the criminal background of the accused, the court allowed the use of handcuffs, if necessary.

After interrogation, the trio would be taken to various sites in the district for collecting evidence, V.V. Benny, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sulthan Bathery, told The Hindu.

The police had registered cases against 72 persons and arrested six in connection with the felling of endemic rosewood trees from private plantations within the Muttil South village limits, said Mr. Benny.


