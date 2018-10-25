Police framing devotees: Palace

more-in

The government strategy to treat Namajapam (prayer) by Ayyappa devotees as protest in order to arrest the innocent faithful is highly deplorable and undemocratic, Pandalam Palace Managing Committee president P.G. Sasikumar Varma has said.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Varma said the massive man hunt by the State police was akin to the arrest of workers in connection with a trade union strike. Mr. Varma said it was not befitting a secular government to treat the devotees as criminals for taking out peaceful prayer protest to protect the custom at Sabarimala.

Mr. Varma said the violence at Nilackal on October 17 was the creation of the police.

Action against tribes

According to him, the nearly 150 tribal people, majority of them women, who have been staging a Namajapa Yagnom at Nilackal, were assaulted by the police and their pandal was removed without any provocation.

Video footages showed a group of policemen intentionally damaging motorcycles parked on the wayside at Nilackal. Cases should be registered against the police too, he said.

BJP flays police action

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary K. Surendran said the ‘list of suspects’ published by the police contained the photograph (listed as No. 167) of a police driver, Ibrahim, attached to the Armed Reserve camp in Pathanamthitta.

What more evidence was required to prove the involvement of the police in unleashing violence? he asked.

Mr. Surendran called for a judicial inquiry into the police action at Nilackal and Pampa. He said there was no question of permitting the government to convert Sabarimala into a land of chaos. He said the devotees would continue their peaceful prayer congregations to protect the custom.