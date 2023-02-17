Police form special squad to arrest Akash Thillankeri, two others

February 17, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KANNUR

The police have formed a special team to investigate a case registered against Akash Thillankeri, the prime accused in the 2018 Shuhaib murder case, and two others over a complaint filed by a woman that they insulted her through social media.

Two squads have been formed under the leadership of Muzhkunnu Inspector Rajesh Theruvath Peedika and Mattanur Inspector M. Krishnan.

Besides Mr. Thillankeri, two others — Jijo and Jayaprakash — have been booked on a complaint filed by the woman, the wife of an aide of Minister M.B. Rajesh.

The woman filed a complaint that the three insulted her on social media for criticising Mr. Thillankeri during a meeting of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

The police carried out searches at the house of Mr. Thillankeri at Vanjeri in Kannur twice on Thursday night. But he was not there.

Efforts for bail

There are reports that the three have started efforts to secure anticipatory bail. The mobile phones of the accused remained switched off, the police said.

A non-bailable warrant in the case was issued against him soon after Mr. Thillankeri made a post on social media that left the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in a tight spot. In the post, he said that party leaders would be in trouble if he chose to reveal some matter. He claimed that party leaders at Edayannur had directed him and his gang to carry out the crime and if he opened his mouth, many of them would not be able to walk in the open. He further said that many activists who did the party’s bidding had to turn to crime, including gold smuggling, after being abandoned by their organisation.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan responded that the party knew how to handle the situation. He said that Mr. Thillankeri was part of a criminal gang. If there was a case, the police would arrest him.

He said the Opposition parties had no substance to blame the CPI(M). They always used such allegations as a tool to use against the party. The CPI(M) had not prevented the Central Bureau of Investigation from investigating the Shuhaib murder case, he added.

DYFI, CPI(M) refute charge

Earlier, the DYFI and CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan had come out publicly against Mr. Thillankeri. Mr. Jayarajan said that the party had not given any quotation to him and he should clarify what led to the murder of Shuhaib and who asked him to commit the murder.

The DYFI said that Mr. Tillankeri was a person involved in gold smuggling. He was insulting DYFI leaders and the families of martyrs. Those like him who were creating public nuisance and trying to disturb peace should be isolated, the organisation said.