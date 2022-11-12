Police force to be modernised, says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

CCTV cameras to be installed at 520 police stations in the State

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the police force will be modernised as per the requirements of the changing times. He was inaugurating the Kollam Rural Police headquarters at Kottarakara on Saturday.

Observing that a few persons are tarnishing the image of the entire police force, Mr. Vijayan said the government has initiated steps to make policing more transparent. “It will be ensured that law enforcers are not resorting to third-degree methods. CCTV cameras will be soon installed at 520 police stations in the State and the visuals from lock-up, station veranda, reception and officers’ room will be monitored. The footages will be kept for 18 months, while the police control room and senior police officers will have access to verify it,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the government has been implementing major changes, including infrastructure development. “Such measures have made the Kerala Police number one in India when it comes to maintenance of law and order, forensic investigation and detection of cybercrimes. The force that extended its services during various calamities has made clear that its duty is not confined to maintaining law and order. Such people-friendly activities have made Kerala Police popular,” he added.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the State government has launched many projects, including the Students Police Cadet, social policing directorate, women, child and migrant labourer-friendly police stations and Janmaitri policing. “The Economic Offences Prevention Wing, cyber patrolling and the Cyber Wing have been able to detect and prevent cyber-enabled financial crimes quickly. The activities of the State police force have been expanded to the level of finding and arresting those who leave the country after committing crimes.”

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, presided over the function. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani, Kodikunnil Suresh MP, MLAs P.S. Supal, Kovoor Kunjumon, P.C. Vishnunath, district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel and State Police Chief Anil Kant were among those present.

The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated different buildings, including police stations, in various districts at the event.