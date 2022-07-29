Police force mobilised in Kannur, Kasaragod

July 29, 2022 20:49 IST

In the wake of recent killings in Dakshina Kannada region

The Kerala Police have strengthened security and intensified checking in north Malabar in the wake of tension prevailing in the Dakshina Kannada region following three brutal murders in the past 10 days.

Kasaragod District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena said that the entire police force had been mobilised and checking of vehicles had been intensified across the district. People were being told to cooperate with the police at the checking points and to show their identity cards, if required, he said.

“We are keeping a close watch on social media. Cases will be taken if rumours are spread despite warnings,” he said.

Kannur Police Chief R. Ilango said that they had mobilised the entire police force and checking of vehicles and places had been intensified. “Leaves of personnel on casual leave and not on emergency or medical issues are being cancelled,” he said.

So far no additional forces had been brought from any other district as there were sufficient personnel in both the districts, he added.