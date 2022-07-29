Kerala

Police force mobilised in Kannur, Kasaragod

Staff Reporter KANNUR July 29, 2022 20:49 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 20:49 IST

The Kerala Police have strengthened security and intensified checking in north Malabar in the wake of tension prevailing in the Dakshina Kannada region following three brutal murders in the past 10 days.

Kasaragod District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena said that the entire police force had been mobilised and checking of vehicles had been intensified across the district. People were being told to cooperate with the police at the checking points and to show their identity cards, if required, he said.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We are keeping a close watch on social media. Cases will be taken if rumours are spread despite warnings,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kannur Police Chief R. Ilango said that they had mobilised the entire police force and checking of vehicles and places had been intensified. “Leaves of personnel on casual leave and not on emergency or medical issues are being cancelled,” he said. 

So far no additional forces had been brought from any other district as there were sufficient personnel in both the districts, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...