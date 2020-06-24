Police force being mobilised for anti-COVID drive

The State is mobilising its police force to enforce the restrictions being imposed by the government in the wake of the fresh wave of COVID-19 infections in Kerala.

All police officials including those in the technical wing have been asked to be ready for duty from 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The services of 90% of employees in all special units except the State Special Branch will be made available to the ADGP (Law and Order). They will report to the respective District Police Chief. The ADGP (Battalion) has been put in charge of police mobilisation for the drive against COVID-19.

Special police officers and Home Guards will also be deployed on duty and police volunteers will be identified in all districts. All police officials on duty have been told to adopt safeguards against COVID-19.

IPS officers have been tasked with coordinating the police force on duty at airports in view of the large number of travellers from other countries arriving from Thursday by special flights. IG Thummala Vikram will oversee the operations at the four airports.

Police officials will ensure that the vehicles transport returnees from the airport to their residences without any stop in between. They will also be responsible for the safety of the travellers.