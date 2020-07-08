Police foil child marriage in Idukki

Idukki

08 July 2020 23:22 IST

The Vellathooval police on Tuesday foiled the marriage of a 31-year-old man with a 16-year-old girl at Kunjithanny here and rescued the girl.

The police said the ceremony was held at a temple at Kunithanny, which was attended by about 30 people.

The police were informed after a complaint was received at the district child welfare committee office.

An official of the child welfare committee accompanied by the police reached the house of the man and the girl was rescued when they arrived there after marriage, the police said.

A case was filed against the bridegroom and the mother of the girl.

The police said the girl and her mother, who is paralysed, were living near Thodupuzha after her father deserted them.

The girl was produced before the child welfare committee on Wednesday and released with her mother.