Police, firemen rescue 2 youths trapped on hill

May 24, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued two youngsters who were trapped on Koombanmala hill at Karuvarakkundu in the district on Wednesday night.

Three youngsters had scaled the hill in the evening. Two of them got trapped above the Keralamkundu waterfalls while one could climb down.

A search was launched soon after he alerted the people that his friends were stuck on the hill. The volunteers of the Emergency Rescue Force from Tiruvali and Trauma Care members joined the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel in the search.

One of the two who got trapped on the hill had injured his leg. The rescue team could reach them by 11 p.m. and guide them down the hill to safety.

Karuvarakundu is part of the buffer zone of the Silent Valley National Park.

