Police file chargesheet in Muttil tree-felling case

December 04, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KALPETTA

The police team investigating the controversial Muttil rosewood tree felling case filed the chargesheet in the Sultan Bathery First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday.

The 84,600-page chargesheet was filed by V.V. Benny, Deputy Superintendent of Police and head of the special investigation team, after garnering 400 pieces of evidence.

DNA test reports of the trees, to assess their age, were also submitted to the court as evidence. Twelve persons were named in the chargesheet, including the key accused Roji Augustine and his brothers Josekutty Augustine and Anto Augustine.

The case pertains to the misinterpretation of a government order to fell 104 rosewood trees on revenue land in Muttil village.

The other accused in the case include Muttil South village officer K.K. Aji and special village officer Sindhu. They were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

