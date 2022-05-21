Police equip special team with AI skills

15 officers complete a digital university programme

Digital University Kerala Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath and Inspector General (South Zone) P. Prakash with the police contingent that completed a course in artificial intelligence and data analytics in Thiruvananthapuram.

15 officers complete a digital university programme

The Kerala Police have developed a specialised team for crime detection through artificial intelligence (AI). Fifteen police officers have completed a capacity building programme in AI and data analytics conducted by Digital University Kerala (DUK).

Announcing that the AI team of the Kerala Police had become operational, Inspector General of Police (South Zone) P. Prakash said the team would apply their newly acquired skills in policing with immediate effect.

The officer distributed the certificates to the graduates of the 45-day Capacity Building in Responsible Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics programme that was conducted for the police force on the DUK campus.

Mr. Prakash said emerging technologies like AI and data analytics were bound to assist the police force in utilising data constructively to improve policing and provide better solutions. The police currently accessed large amounts of data through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems, the country’s centralised database.

Elaborating on the modernisation aspirations of the police force, he stressed the efforts being made to introduce predictive policing to adopt preventive steps in tackling unlawful actions.

Developing tools

He also expressed optimism that the AI team would be able to apply their newly acquired skills to develop tools essential for next-generation policing such as face recognition using AI technology. Such software cost over ₹30 lakh in the open market, Mr. Prakash said.

DUK Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath, who presided over the convocation, urged the police force to uphold ethics while utilising AI and data analytics-based tools for crime detection and control. The technology has to be used in a sustainable manner for the greater good.

DUK Dean (Academic) Elizabeth Sherly and research officer G. Malu spoke on the occasion.