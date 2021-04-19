Police enforce online registration at Kerala border

PALAKKAD:

19 April 2021 15:20 IST

Help people register at e-Jagratha portal, advise them to do RTPCR test soon

Police enhanced monitoring of the passengers reaching Kerala from other States through Tamil Nadu-Kerala borders in the district on Monday as part of an increased vigil against COVID-19 pandemic.

Daring the summer heat, police officers were seen checking vehicles entering Kerala through Walayar for their online registration status. The State government has made it mandatory for all domestic passengers entering the State to register on e-Jagratha Portal.

Although the State has made it mandatory for those arriving to undergo RT-PCR tests either within two days before reaching or soon after reaching, most passengers who arrived on Monday had not done the tests.

“They will have to do the test soon, and they should remain in isolation until they get the result. Those who do not want to do the test should stay in quarantine for two weeks,” said District Police Chief Viswanadh R.

Most people who reached Kerala through Walayar on Monday had registered themselves on the State government’s e-Jagratha Portal. Those who did not were helped by the police to complete the registration.

“Our objective is to have a clear tab on those reaching our State. That’s why registration on e-portal has been made mandatory,” said Mr. Viswanadh.

The Tamil Nadu Government too had enforced online registration of passengers from other States, including Kerala, a few weeks ago. The Tamil Nadu police continued checking of passengers entering the State from Kerala a couple of kilometres away from the Walayar border.