Police drone spots tiger that killed plantation worker

Drones deployed by the police to search for the animal that killed a plantation worker at Manpilavu here on Thursday spotted a tiger on Saturday.

Villagers were not sure whether the animal that killed Binish Mathew, 37, at the rubber plantation of the Kerala State Plantation Corporation was a leopard or tiger. The visuals captured by the drone cleared the confusion.

His fellow workers had told the police that the animal had swooped down on Binish who was standing on a ladder, bit him on the neck, and pulled him towards the bushes stood nearly I00 metres away.

The Forest Department has set up two iron cages, with two goats as baits, in the forest areas of Thannithode to trap the tiger. During his visit to the area on Saturday, Forest Minister K. Raju said Rapid Response Teams of the department were camping at Thannithode. An expert from Wayanad too would reach Thannithode soon for tranquillising the tiger, if it could not be trapped.

Curbs on movement

The Minister said he had asked the Chief Wildlife Warden to take the decision on killing the tiger, if it continued to attack people and the department failed to trap it.

District Collector P.B. Noohu has clamped prohibitory orders on the locality, curtailing free movement of the people, in the wake of the threat posed by the animal.