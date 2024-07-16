Police driver faces licence suspension for murder bid

The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) is preparing to take action by suspending the driver’s licence of a police driver charged with attempted murder of a petrol pump employee in Kannur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kannur police mess grade ASI driver K. Santosh Kumar, 50, allegedly attempted to kill the petrol pump employee by hitting the latter with his car and driving some distance while the employee clung to the vehicle’s bonnet.

The alleged incident happened on Sunday at NKBT petrol pump at Talap. Kumar, a driver at the district headquarters of the Kannur City police, filled his car with petrol worth Rs. 2,100 but reportedly paid only Rs. 1,900. When Anil, the pump employee, demanded the remaining Rs. 200, Kumar reportedly tried to flee without paying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anil attempted to stop the car, resulting in Kumar driving off with Mr. Anil clinging to the bonnet. Kumar only stopped the car at a nearby police station after driving for some distance, with motorists chasing in an attempt to halt the vehicle. Mr. Anil said that despite his pleas to stop the vehicle, the policeman continued driving recklessly.

Kumar had previously been involved in an incident where he drove a police vehicle into a petrol pump, causing damage.

Speaking to The Hindu , C.U. Mujib, Kannur RTO (Enforcement), confirmed that the MVD would take action once they received the police FIR. “In such cases, generally, the driver’s licence of the driver will be suspended for at least two years. Since the necessary steps have been taken by the police, after receiving the FIR and report from the Motor Vehicles Inspector, action will be taken against the driver, which includes suspension of driver’s licence for at least two years,” said Mr. Mujib.

Meanwhile, Kumar has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. He was presented before the Kannur First Class Magistrate Court, where the judge ordered his remand. He has been suspended from service again.

The Kannur Town Police have stated that a detailed investigation will be conducted into his actions, taking into account his previous offences and the alleged attack on Mr. Anil.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.