HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police dogs honoured with medals of excellence

December 30, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
State Police Chief Anil Kant presenting a medal to a member of the Kerala Police K9 squad in Thiruvananthapuram.

State Police Chief Anil Kant presenting a medal to a member of the Kerala Police K9 squad in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ten members of the Kerala Police K9 dog squad were felicitated for their meritorious crime-solving efforts at a unique ceremony held at the Kerala Police headquarters on Friday. State Police Chief Anil Kant gave away the medals of excellence and certificates to the dogs and their handlers for performance evaluated between April 2021 and March this year. Sachin of the Alappuzha K9 unit, Bailey and Chetak of Kottayam, Jipsy of Thrissur City, Rana and Stella of Thrissur Rural dog squad, Rocky of Palakkad, Brutus of Malappuram, Rakhi of the Balussery K9 unit in Kozhikode and Tyson of Kasaragod are the winners of the prestigious award.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.