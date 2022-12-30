Police dogs honoured with medals of excellence

December 30, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Ten members of the Kerala Police K9 dog squad were felicitated for their meritorious crime-solving efforts at a unique ceremony held at the Kerala Police headquarters on Friday. State Police Chief Anil Kant gave away the medals of excellence and certificates to the dogs and their handlers for performance evaluated between April 2021 and March this year. Sachin of the Alappuzha K9 unit, Bailey and Chetak of Kottayam, Jipsy of Thrissur City, Rana and Stella of Thrissur Rural dog squad, Rocky of Palakkad, Brutus of Malappuram, Rakhi of the Balussery K9 unit in Kozhikode and Tyson of Kasaragod are the winners of the prestigious award.