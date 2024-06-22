Police discover crude bombs in Koothuparamba

The police recovered two steel bombs from an empty field in Ambilad area under the Koothuparamba police station limits on Saturday.

The discovery, made during a joint investigation by the Koothuparamba police and a bomb squad, involved two bomb-like objects tied in a sack.

The search was part of a broader operation in response to the recent Eranholi crude bomb blast in which an 86- year-old man was killed. Authorities are conducting extensive checks in towns such as Kathirur, Panur, New Mahe, Dharmadam, and Thalassery. Inspections include vacant houses and fields within the station limits. The bomb squad from Wayanad district is assisting in the ongoing investigation.