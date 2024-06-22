GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police discover crude bombs in Koothuparamba

Published - June 22, 2024 06:38 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police recovered two steel bombs from an empty field in Ambilad area under the Koothuparamba police station limits on Saturday.

The discovery, made during a joint investigation by the Koothuparamba police and a bomb squad, involved two bomb-like objects tied in a sack.

The search was part of a broader operation in response to the recent Eranholi crude bomb blast in which an 86- year-old man was killed. Authorities are conducting extensive checks in towns such as Kathirur, Panur, New Mahe, Dharmadam, and Thalassery. Inspections include vacant houses and fields within the station limits. The bomb squad from Wayanad district is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.