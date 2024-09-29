Police detained two friends, alleges Siddique’s son

Even as the whereabouts of actor Siddique remains unknown after Kerala High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in connection with a rape case, his son Shaheen alleged on Sunday that the police were blackmailing him by threatening to arrest two of his friends who were picked up earlier in the day from their apartments in the city.

Mr. Shaheen, who is in New Delhi, said the whereabouts of his friends was unknown and that he received a call from one of them, seeking information on Siddique’s location and the details of a car that the police claim was used by the actor to give them the slip. A complaint in this regard was lodged with the office of the District Police Chief in Kochi on Sunday, seeking ‘release of his friends’, Mr. Shaheen told mediapersons over phone. His friends were however ‘released’ by the police later in the evening, it is learnt.

SC hearing today

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case searched the actor’s house and took his son’s statement on Saturday. The Supreme Court is slated to hear the actor’s anticipatory bail plea on Monday.

