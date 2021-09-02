Police detain husband of dead woman

KANNUR

02 September 2021 22:19 IST

The police have taken into custody the husband of Sunisha, a native of Korom in Payyanur, who hanged herself allegedly due to the harassment and domestic violence by her husband and in-laws.

The Payyannur police took into custody her husband, Vijesh, in connection with the death of Sunisha, who was found hanging in the bathroom on Sunday evening. The police had registered a case of unnatural death in the incident.

The two had married against the wishes of the family members. However, on June 5, the mother of the deceased lodged a complaint with the police that her daughter was being harassed by her husband and in-laws. Though the police had called the couple and tried to ensure a compromise, the family members of Sunisha reportedly refused to accept her back to the home unless she left her husband.

Meanwhile, an audio clip of Sunisha revealing the abuse at her husband’s house too surfaced in the social media. Following her death, Vijesh had filed a complaint with the district police accusing the family members of his wife of being responsible for her death.