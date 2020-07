KANNUR

24 July 2020 23:22 IST

The police arrested an 18-year-old prisoner who fled the Anjarakandy Medical College Hospital while being treatment for COVID-19, at Iritty on Friday. Dileep had a case against him at the Aralam police station and was in the Kannur sub-jail. He was admitted to hospital on Thursday after he tested positive. He fled from the hospital on Friday morning.

